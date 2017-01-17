Janesville police detain person experiencing "mental health event" after standoff

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police in Janesville say a person making threats to harm anyone who came near them was detained after a standoff and taken to a medical facility.

Officers say they had contact with this person, only referred to as the subject, multiple times before determining around 4 p.m. Tuesday the subject was experiencing a mental health event and needed to be detained.

Police went to a home on the city's east side, where they made contact with the subject. They communicated on and off until after 7 p.m., when the subject opened the garage door and began backing out their vehicle. The vehicle ran over stop sticks deployed by police and that's when officers moved in and took this person into custody.

Police say the subject had a large hunting-style knife on the seat next to them.

No one was hurt.

Officers took the subject to a medical facility in Dane County for further treatment. In a news release about the incident, Sgt. Mike Blaser wrote, "The result of this investigation is that a person experiencing a significant mental health event was secured and transferred to a suitable medical facility. The incident ended without any injuries to the officers or the subject. The conclusion left the community safer and the subject is getting the medical assistance they need."