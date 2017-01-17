Family flooded out of home near Kenosha

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin family is washed out of their home after flooding from our winter weather.

The family said they were awakened by the sound of their walls gurgling.

This happened in the Town of Somers, near Kenosha.

The family found the entire house was flooded with farm runoff, which is when they called for help.

"When I opened the door, the water came out of the closet into the rest of the house," says Maggie Brown.

She they're not sure what they're going to do because there's no quick fix for the flooding.

They're working with a contractor and their landlord, hoping for things to get back to normal.