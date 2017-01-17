Snow plow thefts near Green Bay

ASHWAUBENON (WKOW) -- At a time when they're needed most, snow plows are being stolen in Wisconsin.

Authorities report two recent thefts in Ashwaubenon, near Green Bay.

Police say the thieves drove up to two businesses in the city, took the plow blades and drove off.

The crimes happened on different days; December 20 and January 9.

Investigators believe the thieves are trying to re-sell the blades, which are valued at roughly $8,000.