Possible slippery spots for Wednesday morning commute

MADISON (WKOW) -- While overnight major roads have remained in good travel condition, our 27 Storm Track meteorologists are warning that slippery spots may pop up once again for the Wednesday morning commute.

Overnight there has been widespread drizzle across southern Wisconsin, that will freeze on the roads if pavement temperatures dip below freezing on roads that have not been treated.

Drivers also will be dealing with fog for a large part of the morning, with visibilities at a mile or less in most locations.

Early Wednesday morning, there were no major incidents, crashes or slide-offs to report. County Highway Departments in Dane, Sauk and Columbia Counties told 27 News they would be monitoring the situation starting at 4:00 a.m.

