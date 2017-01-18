Man arrested for drunk driving after crash on Hwy 30

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say a Madison man has been arrested after a head-on crash that injured him and two passengers.

The incident happened just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday on State Trunk Highway 30 near N. Stoughton Rd. Officers called to the scene say the vehicle was travelling inbound on Highway 30 when it veered off the road, across the median and into oncoming outbound traffic. The driver crashed head on into another vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle and two of his passengers were transported to a local hospital for treatment. They all had non-life threatening injuries, according to police. A Madison police sergeant tells 27 News there were also injuries to people in the second vehicle, but they were non-life threatening as well.

The driver, Marcus Freeman of Madison, was cited for multiple traffic violations, including Operating While Intoxicated - Causing Injury.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 30 were closed for part of the investigation. The road is back open now.