Frostiball this weekend to benefit Overture Center for the Arts

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you feel like getting dressed up, having dinner and drinks and supporting the arts, Frostiball 2017 is for you.

The event benefits the Overture Center for the Arts and its free and low-cost community programs like "Kids in the Rotunda," OnStage field trips and ticket vouchers.

The event is Saturday, January 21 in Overture's Main Lobby starting at 8:30 p.m. You can expect great food, desserts, drinks and a silent auction. Overture Center CEO Ted DeDee says people usually dance the night away into the wee hours. The "Isthmus After Party" starts at 11:00 p.m. and goes until 2:00 a.m.

Tickets are $125 for the gala and after party and $75 for the after party only. You can get tickets or more information by clicking here.