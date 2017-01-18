Madison man arrested for 4th OWI after traffic stop - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison man arrested for 4th OWI after traffic stop

Posted: Updated:
Jeffrey Loresch/Dane Co. Jail Jeffrey Loresch/Dane Co. Jail

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man has been arrested for driving under the influence after an overnight traffic stop.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday a deputy stopped a vehicle with expired and suspended license plates on Corporate Drive in the Town of Blooming Grove. The driver, Jeffrey C. Loresch, 35 of Madison, was arrested for his 4th OWI, which is a felony.

The sheriff's office says Loresch tested .10 in Breath Alcohol Concentration. He was also cited for Operating After Revocation, operating with a prohibited breath alcohol concentration, expired and suspended plates, and an ignition interlock violation.

Loresch is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.