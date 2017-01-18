Madison man arrested for 4th OWI after traffic stop

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man has been arrested for driving under the influence after an overnight traffic stop.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday a deputy stopped a vehicle with expired and suspended license plates on Corporate Drive in the Town of Blooming Grove. The driver, Jeffrey C. Loresch, 35 of Madison, was arrested for his 4th OWI, which is a felony.

The sheriff's office says Loresch tested .10 in Breath Alcohol Concentration. He was also cited for Operating After Revocation, operating with a prohibited breath alcohol concentration, expired and suspended plates, and an ignition interlock violation.

Loresch is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.