What's Going Around: Viral upper respiratory infections & pink eye

MIDDLETON/MADISON (WKOW) -- Doctors are seeing some common illnesses this week, but we have good reminders if you or your child gets sick.

Dr. Gerhard Kraske is with UnityPointHealth Meriter's Middleton clinic. He says he's seeing a lot of viral upper respiratory infections.

Symptoms will be chills, low fever, body aches, dry cough, congestion and headache. To treat, get more rest, fluids and wash your hands often.

Remember, antibiotics don't help with viral infections. Dr. Kraske says while this can be uncomfortable, there is no reason to see a doctor for a URI. It can last several weeks, so be aware you might deal with it for awhile. He says the longer it lasts, the more likely it's viral, not bacterial.

We also checked in with pediatrician Dr. Dana Johnson at the McKee Clinic. She's seeing pink eye lately. You'll notice redness in the white part of your child's eye and drainage.

Pink eye can be caused by anything that irritates the eye, but this time of year, it's caused by viruses or bacteria so a child may also have cold symptoms too.

Dr. Johnson says viral infections have a watery drainage that thickens when a person sleeps, causing that crust in the eye. Bacterial infections have a thick yellow-green discharge that re-accumulates soon after being wiped off.

To treat a virus, clean the eye with warm compresses. A wet washcloth works just fine. if you think it's bacterial, that requires antibiotic eye drops or ointment. See a doctor for that, as well as eye pain, changes in vision, swelling or significant redness.