Groups call for tax changes to free up $900 million

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A broad array of liberal advocacy groups are calling for repeal of a manufacturing tax credit and increases in taxes on capital gains to free up $900 million in the Wisconsin state budget.

The groups on Wednesday argued that the money could be diverted to invest in public schools, health care and worker training programs.

The coalition called A Wisconsin Budget for All released its proposal at a Capitol news conference weeks before Gov. Scott Walker was to propose his two-year state budget. The coalition includes groups representing teachers, the elderly, social workers, nurses and others.

Republicans who control the Legislature have championed the tax changes the groups are pushing to undo, making it unlikely their proposals will find much traction.

Walker is expected to release his budget next month.