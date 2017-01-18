UPDATE: 'Hundreds of thousands' of imperfect Skittles fell off feed truck in Dodge County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A rural strip of roadway in Dodge County remains covered in hundreds of thousands of Skittles. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the pink candies fell off a feed truck Tuesday night. The Skittles were intended to be fed to cattle, but spilled out on to Highway S. Sheriff Dale Schmidt says he was totally surprised by the sticky situation.

"Probably gonna get a little harassment from other sheriff's departments, because I've got pink Skittles on my highways," Sheriff Schmidt said.

Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field says the sugary treats probably helped treat the road.

"Yeah, certainly on the right track, with Skittles being an effective snow and ice fighting component," Field said. He says it's probably unlikely the County Board will start using Skittles on a daily basis, but they do the trick.

Postal Worker Holly Millard believes the pink mess isn't just making her drive safer, it's brightening her day.

"It's a little hint of Spring, I guess, pink Skittles everywhere," she said.

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) --- There was a sea of pink on County Highway S in Dodge County Tuesday night.

Dodge County Sheriff's deputies came across an unusual sight just before 9 p.m. Deputies found hundreds of thousands of Skittles across the road near Blackbird Road.

Officials say they have asked the Dodge County Highway department to clean it up.