Madison man arrested for a number of car break-ins

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say they have arrested a man in connection to two car break-ins.



Police say video surveillance captured the suspect smashing the window of a parked car on the street near Festival Foods on 810 E. Washington Ave. Authorities say a cell phone, was stolen from the vehicle.



Police say the suspect was also responsible for a break-in at the State Street Capitol Parking Ramp on 214 N. Carroll St in December. He was reprimanded and taken into the Dane County Jail after that crime occurred.



Police say this new crime happened after he was out of jail.



MPD crime analysts also suspect 52-year-old Dennis O'Brien is also responsible for a number of other break-ins around the Capitol area.

O'Brien is charge with 2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property, Theft of Moveable Property and Entry to a Locked Vehicle.



