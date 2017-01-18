Flood warning issued for Turtle Creek in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) - UPDATE: Flood warning has been extended for the Turtle Creek until Thursday at 6 pm.



BELOIT (WKOW) - A flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service until midnight for minor flooding along the banks of Turtle Creek.



As of Wednesday morning, the height of the creek reached 7.41 feet and is expected to crest at 7.6 feet in the early afternoon. Flood waters may reach the backyards of some homes on East Ridge Rd, Moccasin Trl, and in the Turtle Creek subdivision.



Mild conditions melting the snow and ice pack are to blame for rising waters.