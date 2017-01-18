UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found safe, father at large

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police say Za'Nia has been found safe. As of Saturday afternoon, Kody Johnson is still missing.



********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are asking for the public's assistance in helping find a nine-month-old girl and return her to her mother.

Little Za'Nia Johnson is believed to be with her father, 27-year-old Kody Johnson, Sr. Johnson refused to return the little girl to her mother January 4 and police now have probable cause arrest him for felony child custody interference.

Detectives say Johnson has no permanent address, so his current whereabouts are unknown. He may be going by the name "King Kwali El-Bey" and refer to his daughter as Za'Nia "Karimah El-Bey".

Madison Police Spokesman, Joel DeSpain, says this case is not considered to be an Amber Alert as there is no known danger to the child. He also stated the department sent information to departments in Illinois and Indiana as Johnson has family in those states.

Anyone with information on where the two may be should contact Madison Police at 608-255-2345. Information can also be left with Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.