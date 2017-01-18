Conceal carry weapon permit holder charged with pointing gun at dog walker

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Middleton man with a conceal carry weapon permit is charged with felony reckless endangering after authorities say he pointed a loaded gun at the head of a dog walker.



22-year old Andrew Bilek appeared in Dane County Wednesday on the felony, and two misdemeanor charges. A court commissioner gave him a signature bond, with a condition he possess no weapons.



Authorities say after Bilek's girlfriend's car nearly hit the dog walker in a cross walk in Middleton Saturday, he threw up his hands. Bilek pulled over his car, and pushed the dog walker, and then retrieved his loaded hand gun, pointing it at the dog walker's head. Authorities say the dog walker struggled with Bilek and disarmed him, handing the gun to a witness.



A criminal complaint states Bilek's girlfriend maintains the dog walker darted out in front of her car.

The complaint says Bilek holds a valid CCW permit.