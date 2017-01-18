Medical students share disdain over Speaker Ryan's proposal to cut Planned Parenthood funding

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Dozens of UW School of Medicine students let House Speaker Paul Ryan know they disagree with one of his budget priorities on Wednesday.



A group protested outside the Speaker's congressional district in Janesville and delivered a letter for him, asking that he reconsiders pulling all federal funding for Planned Parenthood clinics.



Speaker Ryan wants to redirect that money to community health clinics, but medical students say those are already overwhelmed with people seeking all types of primary medical care.



"When I had women who had reproductive needs that would come to my free clinic -- that I coordinated in Madison -- I would send them to Planned Parenthood, in good faith," said Kelly Bruce. "Knowing that they would get excellent care, because I knew that they couldn't get in."



Speaker Paul Ryan has maintained there are twenty times as many federal community health centers as there are Planned Parenthood clinics nationwide.