Man who admitted pulling the trigger on trial for homicide, attempted murder

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man who admitted fatally shooting a business acquaintance and wounding his friend at a Madison auto shop is on trial, with his attorney indicating the gunman felt threatened.



53-year old Sophea Mouth is expected to testify in his own defense later in the trial.



Prosecutors say on Nov. 13, 2015, Mouth and 70-year old Tom Dreger argued at Mouth's auto shop, over Mouth's fiancee's default on land contract payments to Dreger for the auto business' property. They say Dreger's neighbor Gregory Pongratz was also there, with Dreger planning to change building locks.



Assistant Dane County District Attorney Maggie Delain says Dreger was not threatening as he argued with Mouth, but Mouth pulled out a hand gun and shot Pongratz.



"And he hears someone say, 'What are you doing?' and then he hears three shots, one after another, after another, after another," Delain says.



But Mouth's attorney, Assistant State Public Defender Stanley Woodard says Dreger and Pongratz intended to evict Mouth using any means necessary, and says Pongratz was armed with a police-style baton.



"They were not coming there, the evidence shows, to be peaceful," Woodard says.



Pongratz - who uses a wheelchair as a result of his gunshot injuries - is also scheduled to testify.