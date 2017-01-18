Speaker Vos favors financial aid boost over tuition cut for UW students

MADISON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) wants to cut tuition for all UW System students, but not all Republicans are on board with that idea.



On Wednesday, Wisconsin's Assembly Speaker said he has a better way to help the students who need it most.



Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said he wants to look at the Governor's proposal once it is completed, but he'd rather see more money for financial aid over a tuition cut.



"Just cutting tuition across the board, means you are going to give the same assistance to somebody who could write a check out without even blinking, as you are to somebody who's a first generation college student," said Speaker Vos.



Vos also said he'd like to look at ways to add value to finishing a degree faster, saying most students would rather graduate in three and a half years than four or five.



But a spokesperson for Governor Walker told 27 News he is committed to an across the board tuition cut.



"Need-based financial aid is already the highest its ever been in the state, and the governor wants to do more to help all students and families," wrote Walker Spokesperson Tom Evenson in a statement.