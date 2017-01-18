Wisconsin budget estimates improves by $454M

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin's state budget outlook is improving.

New revenue estimates from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau released Wednesday show tax revenues will be nearly half a billion dollars higher than a November projection. The report says the current budget year will end with a net balance of $362 million.

The highly anticipated release will form the foundation of the state budget Gov. Scott Walker releases next month.

he more positive outlook will make it easier for Walker to deliver on his promises of significantly increasing funding for K-12 schools, cutting tuition for University of Wisconsin undergraduates and spending more money for worker training. He's promised to do all that, and plug a nearly $1 billion transportation budget shortfall, without raising taxes.