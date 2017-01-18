Rep. Moore to attend inauguration despite concerns

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says she'll attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration rather than join fellow Democrats in a boycott because she's afraid Trump could use the absences as an excuse to bypass Democrats on the way to pushing an extreme agenda. M

Moore said in a statement Wednesday she refused to be a "pawn" in Trump's efforts to rally support from congressional Republicans.

She said she arrived at the decision after considering Trump's treatment of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, messages from her constituents who overwhelmingly oppose Trump and First Lady Michelle Obama's advice "to refrain from abandoning decency in the face of intolerance and moral depravity."

Moore's decision to attend means Rep. Mark Pocan will be the only member of Wisconsin's congressional delegate to boycott the ceremony.