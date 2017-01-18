Bagwell, Raines, Ivan Rodriguez elected to Hall of Fame - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bagwell, Raines, Ivan Rodriguez elected to Hall of Fame

Posted: Updated:
NEW YORK (AP) -

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez have been elected to baseball's Hall of Fame, earning the honor as Trevor Hoffman and Vladimir Guerrero fell just short.
   Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were passed over for the fifth straight  year by the Baseball Writers' Association of America but received significantly more votes this time and could be in position to gain election in future votes.
   Bagwell drew 86.2 percent and Raines got 86 percent. Rodriguez had 76 percent -- he received four more votes than the necessary 332 of 442 (75 percent).
   Hoffman was five votes shy and Guerrero 15 short.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.