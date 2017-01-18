Beloit students to attend Presidential Inauguration Friday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Beloit students to attend Presidential Inauguration Friday

BELOIT (WKOW) -- 18 students from Beloit Memorial High School will make the trip to Washington D.C. for President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration this Friday.

The students will travel to the Capitol with their AP U.S. History teacher, Matt Flynn.

Some of the students say this will be a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"We just live in Beloit, it's a small town where not much happens," Junior Abby Garsow said. "So going to a big city like Washington D.C. and seeing all this history happen, it's definitely going down in the books."

Flynn says this trip is important for the students because they will get to see a peaceful transition of power following a contentious election.

