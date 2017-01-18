Big Bundle Up sees record number of donations

MADISON (WKOW) -- The weather may be warming up for now, but conditions are expected to get colder again. When they do, hundreds of people will be prepared thanks to the Big Bundle Up, a statewide campaign that raises warm clothing donations in the community.

The campaign says the clothing counted this year shattered last year's donation numbers. The 580 donations surpassed last year's total by 269 items.

The clothing was donated to the Madison YWCA.

"As you can imagine, there's a lot of folks out here that have a hard time affording coats and just kind of the bare necessities," said Madison YWCA's Interim CEO Vanessa McDowell. "So anytime we can get donations its very helpful for our people here that we serve."

The Greater Madison Convention and Visitors Bureau has partnered with The Big Bundle Up since the campaign began in 2010. It is headed by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.