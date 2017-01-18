Carjackers get more than they bargained for

NEW BERLIN (WKOW) -- Police are looking for two men who tried to carjack the wrong guy; a former professional mixed martial arts fighter.

Sasa Perkic of New Berlin was rear-ended Wednesday morning while driving home from work.

When he got out to look at the damage, he says a man from the minivan that hit him tried to jump in his car and steal it.

While fighting off that guy, Perkic says another man stabbed him in the back.

Eventually, the attackers jumped back in their minivan and took off.

"I'm OK. What does not kill me makes me stronger, I guess. So I'll take it, you know, I'm still here still breathing still alive. And I got my car. I got stabbed a few times, OK I got lucky, no major organs were hit, so I'm OK," Perkic told WISN.

Police collected DNA from Perkic's fists in hopes of identifying the suspects.