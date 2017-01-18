Digging Deeper: Tainted gas pumped at Madison filling station

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several customers of a Madison gas station find their cars damaged and in auto repair shops, after filling up with what state officials say was tainted gasoline.

Lesley Davidson and her husband purchased a Mini Cooper Countryman in October, and she brought it to the Spirit Gas station on Williamson Street for the first time earlier this month to get fuel.

"They offer free air for your tires, and we've been using that an awful lot, so I thought I'd give them some business also, since it's on the way home from the grocery store for me," Davidson says.



Davidson says she barely made it a mile, when she was forced to make an emergency stop.

"I just had engine failure," Davidson tells 27 News.

Matt Bellehumeur lives just blocks from the gas station, and drove home after the fill-up of his Audi-4 station wagon. But Bellehumeur says the next morning, there were problems with it. "I tried several times to get it to turn over, but it wouldn't start."

Mechanics told these two customers, and others, gas contaminated with water had fouled the workings of their vehicles.

"And after having made that large investment recently, it was crushing, worrying about what it had done," Davidson says.

Gas station owner Kuldip Singh Mavi of MKS Petroleum LLC tells 27 News he acted quickly when he became aware of the problem, and shut down the pumps for the affected mid-grade and premium gasoline. He says just less than two hundred gallons of tainted gas were sold.

Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection spokesperson Bill Cosh says state testing confirmed the presence of water in the fuel.

The gasoline was supplied to the station through Crawford Oil & Propane in Portage. Company president Jon Crawford tells 27 News the cover of a pump to an underground fuel tank cracked, allowing water to infiltrate the gasoline supply. He notes the equipment problem combined with a period of heavy rains, freezes and thaws. The pump-equipment was manufactured by another company.

Crawford says monitors on underground tanks detect water infiltration and issue reports at regular intervals. "We have great technology, it's able to get caught, and you only sell two hundred gallons, you don't go and sell eight thousand gallons of fuel," Crawford says.

Crawford and Cosh say incidents of contaminated gas are rare in the state.

Davidson is waiting for a check from her auto insurer to cover the cost of her Mini Cooper's repairs.

"Grand total: about $1,300," she says. Bellehumeur says between repair and rental car costs, he's out more than that.

Mavi says he expects his company's insurance policy to cover the auto damage and associated costs of his affected customers. A state inspector is scheduled to visit the station Thursday to ensure the contaminated fuel tank's been drained, and test the fuel supply again before any affected pumps resume operation.

If you put mid-grade or premium gasoline in your car at the Spirit gas station around January 11 and believe your car's performance has been affected, you can call DATCP's consumer hotline at 800-422-7128.