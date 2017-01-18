Card skimming suspects bound over for trial - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two credit card skimming suspects are headed to trial in Madison.
    Court records show 46 year old Arsen Piloyan and 49 year old Wafig Jebarah were bound over during a court appearance Wednesday.
    Each man faces 11 felony counts of identity theft.
    Authorities say these men put card skimming devices at local ATMs and the Mobil gas station on Whitney Way.     

