Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice Castle in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- The Ice Castle in Wisconsin Dells will be temporarily closed after the recent spell of warm weather we've had.

The attraction, which just opened on Friday, is going to be closed Thursday and Friday, and likely through the weekend as well.  According to its website, the walking surface of the castle becomes wet and slushy in warm temperatures, which is not enjoyable for guests. 

Officials say the castle will be ready to reopen once temperatures get colder.

