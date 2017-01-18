Wisconsin women travel to Washington, D.C. for inauguration and protest

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the inauguration just days away, President-Elect Donald Trump will have some company in Washington. Several women from Wisconsin will be there to support the celebrations, while others plan to march in solidarity.

"It's kind of like an assembly line," said Nancy Gants as she say around a table in her Madison home, sewing pink hats with several friends.

They group of six to eight women have gathered every night for the past three weeks, making some 2,000 hats for those marching in the Women's March on Washington in both D.C. and in Madison. Nancy will be traveling to Washington on Thursday and hopes all the cloth and thread will send a unified message.

"Women's rights," she explained as she continued sewing. "Women's rights to their own bodies, women's rights to healthcare, women's rights to take care of their own children in the educational setting."

Tess Johnson, a freshman at Madison West, is also traveling down to the nation's capital. Along with her mother, they both will travel by bus on Friday afternoon.

"I think it's really important cause I will be voting in the next presidential election," Johnson said. "I'd want him (Mr. Trump) to at least consider the other sides of things. To think about how these people feel when you alienate them from the country they're a part of."

However, some Wisconsin women will be there to support President-Elect Trump. Charlotte Rasmusen, the president of the Wisconsin Federation of Republican women, is one of them. As of Wednesday, she was already in Washington getting ready for the historic moment.

"I think he's going to be a president for all the people. I think he's shown he's promoted women through his organization. I think he's going to treat women the same as men," Rasmussen said.

But regardless of party lines, both Rasmussen and the group of seamstresses agree, unity is what's needed.

"I think we need to come together," Rasmussen added.

"Of course you stand up behind your president, of course you're respectful," said Gants.