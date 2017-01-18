Harden, Rockets beat Bucks 111-92

An announced crowd of 8,095 came to Camp Randall Stadium on Friday night to cheer on the Badgers as they wrapped up spring football practice with the annual spring game. The defense dominated the day as they beat the offense 20-17 in a unique scoring format.More >>
Great seats were easy to come by Friday at Camp Randall as the Badgers played their first Friday night spring game.More >>
The UW Athletic Board approved contract extensions for six coaches on Friday, including men's basketball coach Greg Gard.More >>
The Badgers have filled the vacancy in the men's basketball coaching staff. Head coach Greg Gard announced the hiring of Dean Oliver in a press release.More >>
The Badgers men's hockey team has added three more recruits to the incoming class. Head coach Tony Granato announcing the signings of defensemen Joshua Ess and Wyatt Kalynuk, in addition to forward Linus Weissbach.More >>
The 2018 election for Governor may be more than 18 months away, but at least five potential challengers to Gov. Scott Walker (R) have already said they're out.More >>
Wisconsin's Secretary of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is working with lenders to ensure 75 milk producers that lost buyers due to a change in Canadian trade policy won't lose their farms.More >>
Police have searched a home in a suburb east of Paris believed linked to the attack on police on the Champs-Elysees.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Services is alerting consumers that "BANQUET Chicken Nuggets with Mac & Cheese" may have been contaminated with salmonella.More >>
Republican lawmakers are bringing back a bill that would establish a Wisconsin woodchuck hunting season.More >>
Stomach problems continue to be an issue in southern Wisconsin, but a Madison doctor is seeing more head lice lately.More >>
Platteville Police Department is looking to identify victims who may have been scammed out of money during an alleged incident involving a former Walmart employee.More >>
Governor Scott Walker says he is still against raising the state's gas tax to pay for road improvements, but did not rule out raising fees to cut into Wisconsin's nearly $1 billion transportation deficit in an interview about the state budget Thursday afternoon.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker told 27 News Thursday he does not want to penalize school districts that increase operating revenues through referendum votes, putting him at odds with some Republican lawmakers who put forth that proposal last month.More >>
CRANDON (WAOW) - A 52-year-old Crandon woman accused of 156 counts of animal abuse allowed puppies to be eaten by dogs that also ate a horse carcass and she lived in a home with up to 2 feet of dog feces on the floor, according to a criminal complaint.More >>
