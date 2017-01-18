Meeting over Brooklyn Fire & EMS District contract makes progress, no agreement yet

TOWN OF OREGON (WKOW) -- There's still no agreement to continue emergency services in a small Dane County community after this year, but community leaders say they're making progress after a meeting Wednesday night.

Five municipalities make up the Brooklyn Fire and EMS District. The largest of those-- the village of Brooklyn-- voted last month to withdraw from the district.

The boards from each community met Wednesday to hash out details of the contract for service, trying to reach an agreement all municipalities approve of, so emergency responders can continue EMS calls to help people in the community.

The group did agree on several disputed issues raised by the village--conducting regular audits of the district budget operations and requiring unanimous approval from all municipalities to any budget changes.

One of the problems that couldn't be agreed on Wednesday night is whether to require all members of the fire and EMS district's board to be elected officials.

During the meeting, Sue McCallum, trustee with the village of Brooklyn, explained the village's argument to board members from other municipalities.

"Elected officials are dealing with their own municipal budgets, are constantly having to figure out how to meet their budget constraints and their liabilities, and we felt that any elected official would be much closer to the financials of that municipality as opposed to a lay person," McCallum says.

Officials with the town of Union and the town of Brooklyn disagreed.

"Sometimes an elected official knows nothing about what they're going to do, and sometimes appointing somebody because you know that person is well qualified is more important than putting some name in a hat, somebody that knows nothing about fire & EMS," says Garth Langhammer, chair of the town of Brooklyn board.

That issue was left up in the air after the meeting, along with several other disputed recommendations coming from the village of Brooklyn, including how many of the municipalities need to agree to move forward with any future changes to the contract and what happens to a municipality's money it has in any equipment or property if that municipality chooses to leave the district.

Village of Brooklyn board members said at the meeting they had concerns over a municipality losing assets if voted out of the district. An attorney who drafted the contract proposal says the measure has no wording that would allow a municipality to be voted out, but it does make sure municipalities will help cover costs if choosing to leave.

A couple dozen residents from the municipalities showed up for the discussion. Everyone who left written comment said they want to see their service continue through Brooklyn Fire and EMS, but they did not have a chance to speak to the board.

27 News caught up with one man-- late fire Chief Mortensen's son-- with his concerns.

"[The village is] putting at risk my family, the families of Brooklyn, the property owners at risk with these petty political games," Todd Mortensen says. "There's just plain no reason for it. There's been no problem with our department, it has worked fine. It's done it's job."

The fire and EMS district board showed some frustration towards the end of the night. Joanne VanNorman, secretary of treasury for the district, tells 27 News the village of Brooklyn has withheld part of what it still owes for the 2016 budget, pending this contract agreement for 2017.



"We have not received that $53,000 for last year so we budget for what we need and obviously if you don't get it that kind of puts you in a bind," VanNorman says.



She says the district doesn't have enough money to get through the next few months, if the parties don't reach an agreement soon.

Village board members declined to comment to 27 news after the meeting Wednesday.

Attorneys will draft a new contract based on discussions at the meeting and share it with all the municipalities. The board members will meet again March 1 with a goal of a final contract approved by all communities involved.