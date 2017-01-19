Trapped dog rescued from van that caught fire in Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) -- Firefighters say they rescued a dog that was trapped in a van that caught fire.

The Lake Geneva Fire Department says the fire started just before 1 p.m. Wednesday in a car in the parking lot of the Walmart on N. Edwards Boulevard and it spread to several other vehicles, including the van with the dog inside. The dog was resuscitated on scene and taken to a local animal hospital.

"This was a serious and stubborn fire,' said Fire Chief John Peters. "Our crews worked hard to prevent further loss. We're glad the dog was rescued and that no one was injured."

Two vehicles are considered a total loss. One sustained minor damage. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. Police say they do not suspect any criminal activity was involved.