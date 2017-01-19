Two arrested for making meth in Lake Geneva

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) -- Police in Lake Geneva arrested two people Wednesday on suspicion of making methamphetamine in a motel room.

Police say they received a call just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday of a drug overdose at the Wesley Inn, 625 Wells St.

Officers say they arrived to find 30 year old Erica Lenard and 23 year old Cody Lenard in the room with items commonly used in methamphetamine production.

The pair, both of Lake Geneva, was arrested and booked into the Walworth County Jail.