UPDATE: Woman in custody after stabbing on Madison's south side

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say the suspect in the stabbing Wednesday in Madison turned herself in Thursday night.

Madison police say 44-year-old Katrina Y. Lemon, who also goes by the last name Nettlesbey, was arrested for Attempted 1st Degree Intentional homicide.

Police say the victim suffered a life-threatening stab wound and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

******

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are searching for a woman who stabbed a man late Wednesday night in Madison.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Pike Drive around 11:45 p.m. They say it appears the male victim and female suspect know each other well. During a disturbance, the male was stabbed in the chest.

The man was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and medical treatment. He's expected to survive.

Police are still searching for the woman, but believe they know who she is. Suspect information is not being released to the public.