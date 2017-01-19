Man seriously hurt after a rollover crash in Rock Co. - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man seriously hurt after a rollover crash in Rock Co.

Posted: Updated:

TOWN OF PORTER (WKOW) -- A man has life-threatening injuries after he was thrown from his SUV in the Town of Porter.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on W. Stebbinsville Road near N. Washington Road at about 4:45 Thursday morning.  Officials believe the man was driving his 1995 Chevy Blazer when it went off the road.  He over-corrected and the SUV rolled several times and hit a utility pole.  The SUV landed on the driver's side.  

Officials say the 23-year-old man from Stoughton was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office believes he was speeding.  The crash is still under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.