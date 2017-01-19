Man seriously hurt after a rollover crash in Rock Co.

TOWN OF PORTER (WKOW) -- A man has life-threatening injuries after he was thrown from his SUV in the Town of Porter.



The Rock County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on W. Stebbinsville Road near N. Washington Road at about 4:45 Thursday morning. Officials believe the man was driving his 1995 Chevy Blazer when it went off the road. He over-corrected and the SUV rolled several times and hit a utility pole. The SUV landed on the driver's side.



Officials say the 23-year-old man from Stoughton was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.



The Rock County Sheriff's Office believes he was speeding. The crash is still under investigation.