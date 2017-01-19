Warmer weather closes new Ice Castles display in Dells - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Warmer weather closes new Ice Castles display in Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS )WKOW) -- The Ice Castles display at Mt. Olympus has closed less than a week after opening, due to unseasonably warm weather.

The company that made the display, Ice Castles, specializes in large, hand-crafted ice sculptures. The company's web site says the Wisconsin display will likely be closed through the weekend.

Here is the complete update and explanation from the company's web site:

Weather Update Wednesday Jan 18: Mother Nature has put us in the penalty box this weekend with the unseasonably warm weather!  We will be closed on Thursday and Friday and expect to be closed on Saturday and Sunday as well.
We understand this unexpected, temporary closure comes as an inconvenience to those who have already purchased tickets. Unfortunately, we have no control over the weather, and sometimes only a short notice of what the weather allows us to do.
The purpose for closing is because the Ice Castles are made entirely of ice, and this includes the walking surface in the floor.  The walking surface is composed of 8" of crushed ice and snow.  In exceptionally warm temperatures this surface becomes wet and slushy which is not enjoyable for the guests.  As temperatures in the immediate future will not go below freezing, this surface will become increasingly wet, which isn't as fun for anyone.
As colder temperatures return, our team of ice artisans will easily prepare the walking surface for reopening and provide the same high-quality experience that our guests have come to expect from Ice Castles.  Thank you for understanding.

