Three people arrested, $28,000 seized in heroin drug bust

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say three handguns and more than $28,000 in cash were among the items seized this week during a drug investigation.

The Dane County narcotics Task Force arrested 22-year-old Recardo Fonza, 19-year-old Geonni Bryant, and 30-year-old Anthony Douglas Tuesday for heroin peddling.

A Madison police detective, assigned to the task force, developed a case during the fall of 2016 that uncovered a large heroin distribution operation in the greater Madison area.

Authorities searched two locations Tuesday. One was a Village of Deerfield home in the 400 block of Morningside Drive. The other was a Fitchburg apartment in the 5100 block of Anton Drive.

Three handguns, ammunition, a digital scale, and more than $6,000 was confiscated from the Deerfield location. Two digital scales, eight cell phones, and more than $22,000 was confiscated from the Fitchburg location.