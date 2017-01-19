Superintendent candidate Humphries proposes new report card - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Superintendent candidate Humphries proposes new report card

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- State superintendent candidate John Humphries says current report cards showing how well Wisconsin students and school districts are performing are a "disaster" and should be overhauled.

Humphries announced his plan Thursday in Milwaukee. The former Dodgeville school district administrator is challenging incumbent Superintendent Tony Evers. Former Beloit and Whitnall superintendent Lowell Holtz is also on the Feb. 21 primary ballot and Racine high school teacher Rick Melcher is running as a write-in.

Humphries wants to change the measurement for how students are determined to be proficient on state tests, use letter grades for schools, track students on pace to close achievement gaps and focus high school reports on graduation rates.

Evers has worked with the Republican-controlled Legislature to create the current report cards.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.