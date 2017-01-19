Superintendent candidate Humphries proposes new report card

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- State superintendent candidate John Humphries says current report cards showing how well Wisconsin students and school districts are performing are a "disaster" and should be overhauled.

Humphries announced his plan Thursday in Milwaukee. The former Dodgeville school district administrator is challenging incumbent Superintendent Tony Evers. Former Beloit and Whitnall superintendent Lowell Holtz is also on the Feb. 21 primary ballot and Racine high school teacher Rick Melcher is running as a write-in.

Humphries wants to change the measurement for how students are determined to be proficient on state tests, use letter grades for schools, track students on pace to close achievement gaps and focus high school reports on graduation rates.

Evers has worked with the Republican-controlled Legislature to create the current report cards.