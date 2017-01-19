Police chase in Milwaukee ends in fatal crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police chase in Milwaukee ends in fatal crash

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A police chase in Milwaukee has ended with a fatal crash.
It happened at an intersection early Thursday morning when a van being chased by police ran a red light and collided with a semi, causing the rig to roll over.
Authorities say the driver of the van died. The semi driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Fire officials say the intersection could be closed until noon because the semi was leaking fuel.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.