UW Athletics fires turf manager after battery conviction, loss of license

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison Athletics sent a letter to the lead worker on its grounds crew Tuesday, informing him he has been fired after his May arrest and loss of his driver's license earlier this month.

The official reason listed on the letter to Andrew Jorgenson was "Insubordination, including disobedience, or failure to carry out assignments or instructions."

Jorgenson pleaded guilty in Dane County Court on January 3 to two counts of battery, one count of bail jumping and his 3rd count of OWI.

The letter indicates Jorgenson will have his license revoked for 32 months, and as a result will not be able to perform his duties as Grounds Crew Lead.

His firing was effective immediately on the date of the letter, January 17.

Jorgenson's charges stem from a May 29 incident. He was initially charged with Substantial battery, strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct, violating/harassment restraining order, bail jumping, and OWI(3rd).



UW officials say Jorgenson was hired in September 2015, despite being a repeat drunk driver.



UW spokesperson John Lucas says Jorgenson drove University vehicles, but at the time of his hire, "...there was not a substantial relationship between his convictions and the duties of the position."



Jorgenson's termination letter also refers to Jorgenson apparently meeting UW Risk Management driving standards at the time of his hire.



During Jorgenson's UW tenure, he was also convicted of criminal trespass in September.



