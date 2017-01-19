State lawmaker circulates bill to outlaw all synthetic opiates

MADISON (WKOW) -- A state lawmaker is circulating a bill that would automatically make current and newly developed synthetic opiates illegal in Wisconsin.

27 News first reported on a synthetic drug called U-47700 in September 2016, an increasingly popular and powerful opioid that was linked to more than 50 deaths nationwide last year.

Two of of those deaths occurred in Racine County last summer.

U-47700 was developed in the 1970s for research purposes and has no medical value, but it is now being used recreationally.

But unlike commonly abused opioids such as heroin and fetanyl, this drug is perfectly legal to sell and possess.

It is also readily available online and packs an astounding punch - eight times more potent than morphine.

Members of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force told 27 News last year the drug is being bought online and then sold on the street here as well.

Rep. Joel Kleefisch (R-Oconomowoc) said his bill would make U-47700 - and any newly developed synthetic opiates - automatically illegal.

Law enforcement agencies have had a tough time keeping up with synthetic opiates, because people can change one compound in an illegal drug to technically make it a new substance - giving it legal status.

But Rep. Kleefisch said his bill would help law enforcement keep ahead of that curve.

"This is at the very least going to give law enforcement the chance to detain the dealers," said Rep. Kleefisch.