Assembly Republicans call for $300 million for roads

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin state Assembly Republicans are calling for $300 million in tax and fee increases to pay for roads while cutting at least $300 million in taxes.

Republicans released the framework of the plan on Thursday. It comes after the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau said the state would be taking in $454 million more tax collections over the next three years than previously expected.

Assembly Republicans say they are unified in the approach, which they are calling the first step toward addressing a nearly $1 billion transportation budget shortfall.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos calls the plan a starting point and details about what taxes could be cut and which could be raised would be negotiated.

Gov. Scott Walker has said he won't raise the gas tax or vehicle registration fees without a corresponding decrease.