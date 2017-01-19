Wisconsin unemployment rate drops to 4 percent - lowest since 20 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin unemployment rate drops to 4 percent - lowest since 2001

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin's unemployment rate is 4 percent, the lowest it's been since January 2001.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that the rate was 4 percent in December, down slightly from 4.1 percent in November.

The national unemployment rate in December was 4.7 percent, up from 4.6 percent in November.

Private-sector job growth in Wisconsin was basically flat between November and December with just 900 jobs added.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.