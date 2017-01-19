Only on 27 News: Crimestoppers 'App' Created for Janesville Students credited with saving lives

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- When it comes to alerting police to potential threats or tipping them off to suspicious behavior, students in Janesville now have an App for that.

It's called P3 Campus and Officer Chad Sullivan says it's a game changer inside the Janesville School District.

"Without this anonymous technology, how do kids report this?" Officer Sullivan said why the 21st century app allows students to text, add video or Facebook messages to police though a secure connection.

He says they started the pilot at the first of the school year, but admits he was surprised by how it took off.

"In the first month, we had a 63% increase in reports or tips," Officer Sullivan said. The App is already saving lives. This Monday, a boy thinking about committing suicide got the help he needed when a friend alerted police via the P3 Campus App.

"It's because we have this technology, we have people saying something, telling us about the problem," Officer Sullivan said.

The App also allows police to quickly discriminated the tips that need immediate attention. He says bullying concerns and other issues are sent to the guidance counselor.

"It allows law enforcement agencies to do the work they're supposed to do in the community, but allows the school officials to support our students and family," Craig High School Assistant Principal Shawn Kane said about the App that gives police and schools a leg up in helping students.

"If it saves one student, or multiple students, it's certainly done it's job," Kane added.

Other states are also piloting the App. Officer Sullivan hopes it one days is in school districts across the country. Janesville Police also are using the grown up version of the app available to all Rock County citizens, called P3. Learn more about it here.

Want to see how P3 Campus works? Watch the video created by Janesville Police here.