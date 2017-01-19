UW brings kindness to Sesame Street

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sesame Street is emphasizing kindness in its upcoming season with the help of the Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a research center that studies the science of well-being.

The season focuses on social emotional skills vital to kids' well-being and life success. The UW says Sesame Street made the decision on the season based on an increasing number of news stories on anger, fear, bullying and violence, as well as an overall sense of negativity permeating social discourse.

Center Associate Scientist Lisa Flook and Outreach Specialist Laura Pinger joined writers, producers and educators at Sesame Street's headquarters in New York City in the summer of 2015 to present the center's mindfulness-based Kindness Curriculum and scientific results from classrooms.

Early findings from the center's research suggest that children who participated in the curriculum earned higher marks in academic performance measures and showed greater improvements on measures of altruism and delay of gratification than children who had not.