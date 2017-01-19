Man uses drone to keep ice fishers safe

GREEN BAY (WKOW) – With one of Northeast Wisconsin’s most popular winter activities in full swing on the Bay of Green Bay, a local ice fishing guide is using new technology to keep his clients safe.

WKOW'S Green Bay affiliate WBAY reports Zach Burgess, owner of Why Knot Charters & Guide Service says conditions are good right now, but they're always changing. That's why he uses a drone to scope out the possible dangers in the area.

“I take this thing out early in the season and fly it up and I can see where every open water hole is, where the ice is and isn’t, so then once I start venturing out on the ice by foot I know areas I’ve got to watch extra close, and days like today where that crack opened up, I can fly this up and pan it around and see if there’s anything happening closer by me,” says Burgess holding a drone.

After guiding clients for nearly two decades, Burgess admits he never dreamt a drone could be the most important tool in his ice fishing tackle box.