City of Madison fixing potholes during unusual time of year

MADISON (WKOW) -- You've probably seen them, swerved around them or slammed into them out on the roads. The warmer temperatures are causing hundreds of potholes across Madison. Now, they're forcing a team of workers to deal with them when they should be conducting another line of work in January.

For Greg Motelet and his right hand man, it's an unusual winter day.

"This is odd for this time of year," he admits. "This is what you'd normally see in the spring."

Mother Nature's mid-40s are no match for the roads around town after she glazed Madison in ice over the the past week and a half.

"We've had a lot of the freezing rain, so all that water gets in the cracks and into the roads and once it freezes it's just going to expand the road. So, once it does thaw out, the holes are going to grow," Motelet explained.

Instead of filling holes, Motelet should be driving a snow plow during this time of year. But this, too, is a serious job.

"You can get alignment damage, rims and tires. Any major thing or any minor to major thing can happen," he said.

It's exactly why the team is out patching up our streets throughout the day.

"It's just a temporary band aid fix," he added.

On Thursday alone, the pair filled more than 50 holes on the west side of town.

"Everything you know, from small to big. Yea, we see them all," he said.

The team dumps and spreads several hundred tons of hot, black asphalt in every hole they find. And although it may not look like it, Motelet says just seconds after these road band aids are put down, they're ready to drive on.

But he admits, the fix is only temporary with more winter weather ahead. A more permanent solution won't happen until the summer.

"When the weather gets a lot warmer and the plants start opening up, we'll go with the hot mix," Motelet said.

However, for now, the two guys will do what they can to fill each hole they come across, before you have a chance to hit them.