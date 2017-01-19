Blind dog survives being trapped in burning van

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) -- A blind dog that nearly died after it was trapped in a van that caught fire is already back home.

A car caught fire in a Walmart parking lot in Lake Geneva Wednesday night and the flames spread to other vehicles.

One of those was a van where Christy, a blind, 16 year old Siberian Husky, was trapped.

"I couldn't watch anymore. The officer even turned to me and said to me, John, you should probably expect the worst," owner Jon Sharkus told WISN.

Firefighters broke the window and grabbed Christy.

They started CPR and took the dog to a nearby animal hospital.

Even the veterinarians say they didn't expect Christy to survive, but she did.

"It's a miracle that she's alive right now. I'm not a believer in miracles, but it's... yeah. It was wonderful to save the dog for the family. It's a great feeling," Sharkus said.

Fundraising efforts are underway to help the family pay for Christy's medical bills and to replace the van.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.