Public sees final SERF designs at UW

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students and the public got their first look at the final design drawings for the new southeast recreational facility at UW-Madison Thursday night.

The new SERF was approved by students in 2014, with a mandate for more fitness room on campus.

"The number one largest expansion is within fitness. We're adding about five times the amount of size of fitness space in this building, right at the southeast rec facility," said John Horn, Director of Recreational Sports.

The new SERF will also have a shared 50 meter competition pool and a separate diving well, which will be the home site of the Badgers' swimming and diving program.

The current building on Dayton Street will be torn down starting this October, with the new SERF scheduled for completion in late 2019.