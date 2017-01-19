Thief caught on video in Adams County - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Thief caught on video in Adams County

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- Deputies in Adams County are looking for a burglary suspect.
    They released surveillance video of the thief in action in Springville, near Mauston.
    Deputies say the suspect took wire spools and other items.
    Anyone with information should call the Adams County sheriff's office at 608-339-3304 or toll free, 1-877-885-9977

