Badgers men's hockey leaning on senior Grant Besse

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) --  A big weekend is in store for the Badgers with both the men's and women's hockey programs taking to the ice here in Madison.
On Friday night, the men kick off the weekend festivities with 7th ranked Minnesota. 

The "Border Battle" has always been a heated rivalry between the two programs and this year will be no different. It'll be one of Grant Besse's final go's at his home state's team as the right winger nearly went pro after his junior year, but returned for his senior season with the Badgers. 
That decision has so far worked out in his favor as he closes in on 100 points in his 120 game career. 

"(He's a) tremendous offensive, gifted player. I think his play away from the puck has improved dramatically. I think his commitment to play away from the puck and make his line mates better, " said head coach Tony Granato during the Badgers' weekly presser. "I think he's become a more complete player. He's easier to throw over the boards in every situation now. I think he's getting ready to get to another level as well. I think he's going to continue to improve this year as we continue to go along."  

Besse was chosen by Anaheim in the fifth round of the NHL Entry Draft in 2013.

He had just led the Badgers in scoring for the second straight season and is on his way to a third through Wisconsin's first 18 games. 

The Badgers face No. 7 Minnesota at 7 p.m. on Friday with a round two set for Saturday at  p.m. 

