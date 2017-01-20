Brewers announce 2017 schedule

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (Per Milwaukee Brewers) – The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the complete schedule for the 2017 season, which includes all home and road times.



The Brewers open the regular season vs. the Colorado Rockies at Miller Park on Monday, April 3 (1:10 p.m.) as part of a four-game series. The season-opening homestand also includes a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs from April 7-9.



The interleague schedule features games against each team in the American League East Division, as well as four games against the Minnesota Twins. The Brewers will host the Red Sox from May 9-11, marking Boston’s first trip to Milwaukee since June 6-8, 2003. The Blue Jays (May 23-24) and Orioles (July 3-5) will also travel to Milwaukee, while the Twins will make their annual visit from August 9-10.



The Brewers will travel to Toronto to play the Blue Jays for their home opener (April 11-12) during Milwaukee’s first road trip. The Brewers will visit Yankee Stadium from July 7-9 for a weekend series against the Yankees directly before the All-Star break. Additional road interleague games will be played at Tampa Bay (August 4-6) and Minnesota (August 7-8).



The team’s longest homestand is a 10-game, 11-day stretch against the Cardinals (April 20-23), Reds (April 24-26) and Braves (April 28-30). The longest trip of the season is a 10-game, 11-day trip to Pittsburgh (July 17-20), Philadelphia (July 21-23) and Washington (July 25-27). The Brewers will take a nine-game, 10-day road trip in August, traveling to Colorado (August 18-20), San Francisco (August 21-23) and Los Angeles (August 25-27).



The Brewers will play at home on Mother’s Day, May 14 vs. the Mets, and Father’s Day, June 18 against the Padres. The Fourth of July features a home tilt against the Orioles, beginning at 3:10 p.m.



New this year, Monday and Tuesday evening home games will begin at 6:40 p.m. Weekday night games at Miller Park from Wednesday through Friday will start at 7:10 p.m. Most Saturday games will begin at 6:10 p.m. (except May 27, June 3, June 17 and July 1, which begin at 3:10 p.m.). All Sunday home games are scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m.